Diddy is releasing a new CÎROC vodka to celebrate his 50th birthday next month.
The rapper and entrepreneur - whose real name is Sean Combs - will reach the milestone age on November 4th, and to mark both the beginning of his birthday celebrations and National Vodka Day on Friday (04.10.19), Diddy is launching CÎROC White Grape.
Diddy first revealed the existence of the new flavour in September and insiders have revealed that the beverage's special gold bottle is a nod to Diddy's birthday as 50 is known as the Golden Age.
One of Diddy's favourite cocktails made with the new flavour -which is five times distilled from French grapes - is the decadent White Grape 75, which is served in a champagne flute and comprised of 1.5oz CÎROC White Grape, 4oz Champagne, one sugar cube and two dashes of Peychaud or Angostura bitters.
Meanwhile, Diddy has not yet revealed plans for his 50th birthday celebrations but he will need to put together a huge bash in order to surpass his 49th birthday party.
Last year, to mark his big day, the star kicked off proceedings with a skydive which saw him land in the backyard of the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.
He continued the celebrations with a lavish party at Ysbael restaurant in West Hollywood, which was attended by a host of stars including Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Karrueche Tran, Tracee Ellis Ross, Usher, Wiz Khalifa and Jeezy.
CÎROC Apple and Peach are the number one selling flavoured vodkas for millennial drinkers and the brand has been name-dropped in music by stars including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Migel, Jason Derulo, Kayne West and Drake.
