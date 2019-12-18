P Diddy cancelled his 50th birthday celebration twice before finally hosting it this weekend, because he missed his late ex Kim Porter.
P Diddy cancelled his 50th birthday celebration twice because he missed his late ex Kim Porter.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - celebrated his milestone birthday with a star-studded bash at his Beverly Hills mansion over the weekend, but has now admitted he called off the event ''two times'' in the run up to the big day, because he couldn't see himself celebrating without Kim.
Kim passed away suddenly on November 15 last year due to pneumonia, and although Diddy turned 50 last month on November 4, he didn't feel ready to host his party until over a month later.
He said: ''I canceled the party two times because I just couldn't see myself partying for my 50th birthday without [Kim].
''I wasn't feeling it. I didn't want to be fake. I wanted to be at a point of strength.''
Diddy rescheduled his party for December 14, which would have been Kim's 49th birthday, and said the event was ''one of the most authentic nights'' of his life.
He added to People magazine: ''I thought, 'I can have a party with Kim and we can party together.' It worked out beautifully. It was probably one of the most authentic nights of love that I ever experienced. I'm blessed.''
The party was attended by the likes of power couples Jay Z and Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, as well as Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Guests were invited to the party with an audio message from supermodel Naomi Campbell, who told partygoers: ''You're invited to Diddy's 50th birthday party ... only come with dancing shoes and good vibes.''
And one guest admits the whole thing got quite ''emotional''.
They said: ''It was an emotional evening. [Gospel singer] Marvin Sapp sang Puffy's favourite spiritual song, 'Never Would Have Made It.' Puffy got real emotional.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Strangeways, here we come: Marc Forster represents jungle fever in some mighty odd ways throughout...
Practically heckled out of the ring at their boxing match, best friends Bobby and Ricky...
"Swingers" lounge lizards Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn are reunited in "Made" as a pair...
The opening shot of "Monster's Ball" -- a strenuous, sorrowful, racially-charged drama about finding solace...