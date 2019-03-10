Sean 'Diddy' Combs has paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on Instagram to mark the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The 49-year-old music mogul has posted a series of images of the late rapper - who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 - on the photo-sharing website in tribute to his good friend.

Alongside one of the photographs, Diddy wrote: ''There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!!!!!!!! Happy Biggie Day! (sic)''

Another of Diddy's posts is a video clip of them performing on stage together.

He captioned the clip: ''BIGGIE SMALLS IS THE ILLEST!!!!! HAPPY BIGGIE DAY! (sic)''

Diddy posted the emotional tribute shortly after admitting he regrets not marrying the late Kim Porter.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend passed away last year after suffering with lobar pneumonia, and in an Instagram interaction, the mogul admitted he wishes he married her.

Posting an old picture of himself cuddling Kim - who was the mother of three of his children, Christian, 20, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James - Diddy simply wrote ''SMH'', which stands for shaking my head, alongside a broken heart emoji.

And when one fan pointed out Diddy ''didn't want to marry'' Kim ''when she was alive'', the rapper admitted he regretted the choice.

He replied: ''I know. Played myself smh (sic)''

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who also raises Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy - recently thanked his family for helping him through ''a state of deep depression'' following Kim's death.

He wrote on social media: ''The way my family has been strong has humbled me. They have led me. They brought me out of a state of deep depression. Their strength and love brought me back into the light. I love my family!! (sic)''