Diddy has been advising Jay-Z on raising twins.

The 47-year-old music mogul is a long-time friend of the New York-born rap star, whose wife Beyonce gave birth earlier this month, and as the father of 10-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, Diddy has been happy to offer his help to Jay.

He shared: ''Jay-Z is the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this. And the thing that I said is, you have to be prepared for double the love.

''You are used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids, and they're twins, it is truly a blessing.

''And may God bless him and Beyonce and their family and everybody out there that has kids - period. That's what really runs our lives. But to have twins is double the fun.''

But when he was asked if twins were double the work, Diddy told talk show host Seth Meyers: ''It's um, um, um ... I want to say thank you to the mother of my children.''

Diddy's remarks come shortly after an insider revealed Jay and Beyonce ''have never been happier'' following the recent arrival of their twins.

The married couple - who also have a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy - are loving life at the moment, despite being left feeling ''totally exhausted'' by the twins, whose names have not yet been made public.

The source said: ''At nights, Beyonce has been overwhelmed with all the work needed caring for two babies. Despite all the help they are receiving, Jay is still pitching it so that Beyonce has total support.

''Neither Beyonce, nor Jay, have been able to enjoy an entire night of sleep since the twins arrived. They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family.''