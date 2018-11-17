American rap star Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been leaning on his ex-girlfriend Cassie for support after Kim Porter's death.
The 49-year-old hip-hop mogul has been left feeling heartbroken by news of Porter's death, having dated the model on and off for several decades and having had three kids together, and Diddy has turned to Cassie for comfort.
Diddy and Cassie, 32, ended their high-profile relationship last month, but E! News spotted a solemn-looking Diddy alongside the singer shortly after Porter's death was announced.
A source said: ''Cassie reached out to Diddy, sending him a text message checking up on him and expressing her condolences.''
Diddy - who had son Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 12, with Porter - has been left crushed by the news.
Even though they were no longer dating, Diddy remained ''very close'' to the 47-year-old model and they were ''still a family''.
A source previously said: ''Diddy is devastated and shocked.
''He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn't work.
''They were still a family.''
Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday (15.11.18), after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks, and the police subsequently confirmed there was ''no foul playing'' surrounding her passing.
Rihanna has also been hit hard by the news of Porter's death, describing the late star a ''special soul''.
The Bajan singer wrote on her Instagram account: ''we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won't even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don't even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp (sic)''
