Sean 'Diddy' Combs considers himself to be in ''semi-retirement'' from music.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker has confessed he's not actively making music at the moment, because if he was, he'd be on all the top ten records.
He said: ''To be honest, I've been in semi-retirement. If you don't see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I'm not making music.''
And the 49-year-old rapper confesses he is ''contemplating'' if there is a role for him in music anymore.
After revealing he was bringing back his TV talent show search, 'Making The Band', back, he added to Rolling Stone magazine: ''I'm contemplating, 'Is there a role for me in music now?' I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends. To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I'm at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige].''
Meanwhile, Diddy previously confessed he is fed up that black artists are not being ''invested'' in.
Speaking in 2018, he said: ''You have these record companies that are making so much money off our culture, our art form, but they're not investing or even believing in us. For all the billions of dollars that these black executives have been able to make them, [there's still hesitation] to put them in the top-level positions. They'll go and they'll recruit cats from overseas. It makes sense to give [executives of colour] a chance and embrace the evolution, instead of it being that we can only make it to president, senior VP ... There's no black CEO of a major record company. That's just as bad as the fact that there are no [black] majority owners in the NFL. That's what really motivates me.''
