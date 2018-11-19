Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembered Kim Porter with a brunch at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday (18.11.18).

The hip hop superstar dated ex Kim - who tragically passed away last week - on and off over 13 years, and he invited many of their friends, including Jay Z, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige and Chris Rock, to his Beverly Hills abode for a celebration in her honour.

They were also joined by Quincy Jones, Pharrell Willliams, Rashida Jones and Kimora Lee Simmons.

A source added to 'Access': ''They all brought their children. It was a big family affair.''

It's said that Minister Michael Beckwith prayed with the group, and Diddy did all the talking throughout the brunch.

Kim - who had Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila with the star - was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday (15.11.18) after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks, and the police subsequently confirmed there was ''no foul play'' surrounding her passing.

Meanwhile, Diddy has revealed he's been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex.

Alongside a video of himself cradling Kim while she was pregnant, he wrote on Instagram: ''For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't.

''I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.

''We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [love heart emoji] (sic)''