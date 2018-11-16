Diddy has been left ''devastated and shocked'' after his ex-girlfriend and mother to three of his children was found dead on Thursday (15.11.18).
Diddy is ''devastated'' following the sudden death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.
The model-and-actress was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday (15.11.18), after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms, possibly pneumonia, for weeks, and police have now confirmed there was ''no foul playing'' surrounding her passing.
The 'Been Around The World' hitmaker - who had son Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 12, with Kim - has been left crushed by the news as he remained ''very close'' to the 47-year-old model.
A source told People: ''Diddy is devastated and shocked.
''He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn't work.
''They were still a family.''
Following the news of Kim's death many of her the former couple's showbiz pals, including Drake, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, have posted touching tributes to the mother of four and sent their condolences to Diddy.
Alongside a picture of Kim, fellow rapper Drake wrote on Instagram: ''sending peace and prayers to my brothers and to the big homie Puff. Love ya'll and I am so sorry. (sic)''
'Chun-Li' hitmaker Nicki shared a video of Kim dressed up as a pilot on the app, writing: ''The most heartbreaking news. My condolences to your children, family & friends. Sending love to Puff as well, I can't even imagine what you must be going through. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace, Queen. (sic)''
Rihanna has also been hit hard by the news and hailed the late star a ''special soul''.
Sharing a series of pictures Kim with her children and Piddy, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker wrote: ''this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won't even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don't even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp (sic)''
Emergency services were sent to Kim's house on Thursday (15.11.18), after a call call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest, while a source said Kim had contacted her doctor on Wednesday (14.11.18) to complain she wasn't feeling any better.
A spokesperson for Diddy - who dated Kim on and off from 1994 until 2007 - appealed for privacy.
His representative, Cindi Berger, said: ''Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
With all the hallmarks of an Apatow production (vulgarity, racy humour, adults acting like children),...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Strangeways, here we come: Marc Forster represents jungle fever in some mighty odd ways throughout...
Practically heckled out of the ring at their boxing match, best friends Bobby and Ricky...
"Swingers" lounge lizards Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn are reunited in "Made" as a pair...
The opening shot of "Monster's Ball" -- a strenuous, sorrowful, racially-charged drama about finding solace...