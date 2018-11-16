Diddy is ''devastated'' following the sudden death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

The model-and-actress was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday (15.11.18), after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms, possibly pneumonia, for weeks, and police have now confirmed there was ''no foul playing'' surrounding her passing.

The 'Been Around The World' hitmaker - who had son Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 12, with Kim - has been left crushed by the news as he remained ''very close'' to the 47-year-old model.

A source told People: ''Diddy is devastated and shocked.

''He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn't work.

''They were still a family.''

Following the news of Kim's death many of her the former couple's showbiz pals, including Drake, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, have posted touching tributes to the mother of four and sent their condolences to Diddy.

Alongside a picture of Kim, fellow rapper Drake wrote on Instagram: ''sending peace and prayers to my brothers and to the big homie Puff. Love ya'll and I am so sorry. (sic)''

'Chun-Li' hitmaker Nicki shared a video of Kim dressed up as a pilot on the app, writing: ''The most heartbreaking news. My condolences to your children, family & friends. Sending love to Puff as well, I can't even imagine what you must be going through. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace, Queen. (sic)''

Rihanna has also been hit hard by the news and hailed the late star a ''special soul''.

Sharing a series of pictures Kim with her children and Piddy, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker wrote: ''this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won't even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don't even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp (sic)''

Emergency services were sent to Kim's house on Thursday (15.11.18), after a call call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest, while a source said Kim had contacted her doctor on Wednesday (14.11.18) to complain she wasn't feeling any better.

A spokesperson for Diddy - who dated Kim on and off from 1994 until 2007 - appealed for privacy.

His representative, Cindi Berger, said: ''Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.''