Diddy has changed his mind about his name yet again - declaring he is changing his title to Love after all.
The 48-year-old rapper - whose real name in Sean Combs - announced on social media in November he wanted to be known as Brother Love, before backtracking and claiming it was all a joke.
Now the artist previously known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy has appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to announce he has ''unretracted my retraction''.
Diddy said: ''I never went back to Diddy and I made an edit from Brother Love, since I'm already black, to just Love. The Brother seemed redundant. And it's working out great. Who doesn't love Love?''.
The musician blamed his publicists, saying: ''They're the ones that made me try to do a retraction, [but] I've unretracted the retraction, and I've take the Brother off the Love, and I'm just Love.''
Explaining the thinking behind his various names, the businessman added: ''You can call me by the other names. It's just an evolution of my soul and my vibration. I'm Diddy, but during the days that are really, really good, I'm Love - which is all of the time.''
In his original video, posted to Twitter in celebration of his 48th birthday, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker said: ''Hey y'all. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this. I decided that - I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people - but I decided to change my name again.
''I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.''
But in another video posted two days later, he said: ''Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet.
''Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love.
''But to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple of weeks, you can address me by any of my older names. But, if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But, I was only playing.''
