Diddy and Lori Harvey have split up.

The 49-year-old rapper reportedly enjoyed a three-month romance with Lori, 22 - who is the stepdaughter of presenter Steve Harvey, 62 - but the pair have now called time on their romance.

A source told E! News: ''Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now. He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now.''

It is almost one year since Diddy's former girlfriend Kim Porter - with whom he has children Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie- passed away from pneumonia and the star is said to be putting all of his focus on his family.

The music mogul - who also helped to raise Kim's son Quincy, 27, from a past relationship - previously became emotional as he spoke about the pain of losing his ex-partner.

He said: ''Honestly, anybody that has lost a mother or lost a soulmate - it takes time. It takes time. They say time heals all wounds when it comes to mothers ... I don't think that's the case. That's not a negative thing because as people, we need wounds. You need something to sting you sometimes and keep you on point and teach you a lesson.

''I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm going to figure something out though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear the good stuff, but it hurts and there ain't no way around that.''

And since the passing of Kim, the 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper has been learning how to ''tap into [his] feminine side'' in order to be both a father and a mother to his brood.

He said: ''Nothing came before my family before, but of course there would be a couple of dates I would miss or some things I would miss because I was so into my work. I always loved them as a father, but from a mother's perspective, the kids come first and that's it. It's nothing else that really matters from a mother's perspective.

''I immediately had the lens of a mother. The lens of me as a father was combined with the lens of a mother. I had to immediately tap into my feminine side and that protective side ... I never actually felt emotions like this. My heart was never open like this. I never had my senses like this. It's been crazy from that point, but I just knew that she was training me for this and I wasn't scared.''