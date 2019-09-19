Sean Bean thinks Richard Madden would make a perfect James Bond.

The 60-year-old actor has backed his former 'Game of Thrones' co-star - who played his on-screen son Rob Stark on the HBO drama and later earned high praise for his performance in BBC drama 'Bodyguard' - to take over the iconic role once Daniel Craig steps down as 007.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''He's got everything that's required of the role. He's strong, he's masculine and he's also got a soft underbelly, he's vulnerable, good looking -- Scottish!

''I can't see why he wouldn't get the part. Everybody was great who came through Game Of Thrones. But I always sensed he was a very fine actor.

''He had gravity and that thing we talked about at drama school -- presence. He had a lot of presence.''

Bean only briefly starred as Ned Stark in 'Game of Thrones', as the character was killed off in what has become a trend for the actor on the big and small screen.

His alter egos have died a total of 21 times in film and television, and he admitted he has started turning down roles where he won't survive to the end.

He explained: ''I've turned down stuff. I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!' I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.

''I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you', and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time'.

''I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling -- and I always died.''