Sean Bean thinks his former 'Game of Thrones' co-star Richard Madden would make a perfect choice to follow Daniel Craig as James Bond.
Sean Bean thinks Richard Madden would make a perfect James Bond.
The 60-year-old actor has backed his former 'Game of Thrones' co-star - who played his on-screen son Rob Stark on the HBO drama and later earned high praise for his performance in BBC drama 'Bodyguard' - to take over the iconic role once Daniel Craig steps down as 007.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''He's got everything that's required of the role. He's strong, he's masculine and he's also got a soft underbelly, he's vulnerable, good looking -- Scottish!
''I can't see why he wouldn't get the part. Everybody was great who came through Game Of Thrones. But I always sensed he was a very fine actor.
''He had gravity and that thing we talked about at drama school -- presence. He had a lot of presence.''
Bean only briefly starred as Ned Stark in 'Game of Thrones', as the character was killed off in what has become a trend for the actor on the big and small screen.
His alter egos have died a total of 21 times in film and television, and he admitted he has started turning down roles where he won't survive to the end.
He explained: ''I've turned down stuff. I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!' I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.
''I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you', and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time'.
''I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling -- and I always died.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
After Mary gives birth to Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, she and her husband Joseph are...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
In 1982, Earth created a time capsule of popular culture from the era, and sent...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
We all know the tale of Snow White: the girl with hair as black as...