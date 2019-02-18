Sean Bean wants another child.

The 59-year-old actor - who has three adult children from previous marriages - thinks it would be ''nice'' to start a family with his fifth wife, Ashley Moore, 33.

Asked if he's interested in having more children, he said: ''Possibly, yes. With Ashley, yeah. That would be nice, that.

''She's a good woman, a really good woman.''

The former 'Game of Thrones' star met Ashley - a former dancer and actress who was personal assistant to Helena Bonham Carter and then her ex-partner Tim Burton - in a pub and they ''hit it off'' immediately.

He told The Times newspaper: ''We met in a pub, this old pub I used to go in, in town, called the Cobden Arms.

''She was in there with friends and I came in with my friend and it was just a chance meeting. I used to go in there now and again, but it was the first time she'd ever been in. We kind of hit it off.

''She's full of life. Exuberant. Very positive energy. We've been together nearly seven years now and, you know, as I said, she's been around the acting game.''

Sean was previously married to schoolmate Debra James, 'Coronation Street' actress Melanie Hill, 'Sharpe' star Abigail Cruttenden and his 'Age of Heroes' co-star Georgina Sutcliffe and admits while he looks back and thinks about things he could have done ''differently'' in his relationships, he believes those views only come with age and experience.

He said: ''You know, you look back on things and and think, 'Maybe I should have done that in a different way. Maybe I wouldn't have done that. I'd do that differently now.'

''But then again, you're a lot younger, they're different times and you think, ''Would I have done that? Would I really do it any differently?' ''

And the 'Curfew' star thinks he is easier to live with now than he used to be.

Asked if he's become easier to live with, he said: ''Have I? I think so. I don't know. Ashley is probably the best to ask, but, yes, I do think that. I'm enjoying what I do a lot more.''