Sean Bean wants to have a child with his fifth wife, Ashley Moore.
Sean Bean wants another child.
The 59-year-old actor - who has three adult children from previous marriages - thinks it would be ''nice'' to start a family with his fifth wife, Ashley Moore, 33.
Asked if he's interested in having more children, he said: ''Possibly, yes. With Ashley, yeah. That would be nice, that.
''She's a good woman, a really good woman.''
The former 'Game of Thrones' star met Ashley - a former dancer and actress who was personal assistant to Helena Bonham Carter and then her ex-partner Tim Burton - in a pub and they ''hit it off'' immediately.
He told The Times newspaper: ''We met in a pub, this old pub I used to go in, in town, called the Cobden Arms.
''She was in there with friends and I came in with my friend and it was just a chance meeting. I used to go in there now and again, but it was the first time she'd ever been in. We kind of hit it off.
''She's full of life. Exuberant. Very positive energy. We've been together nearly seven years now and, you know, as I said, she's been around the acting game.''
Sean was previously married to schoolmate Debra James, 'Coronation Street' actress Melanie Hill, 'Sharpe' star Abigail Cruttenden and his 'Age of Heroes' co-star Georgina Sutcliffe and admits while he looks back and thinks about things he could have done ''differently'' in his relationships, he believes those views only come with age and experience.
He said: ''You know, you look back on things and and think, 'Maybe I should have done that in a different way. Maybe I wouldn't have done that. I'd do that differently now.'
''But then again, you're a lot younger, they're different times and you think, ''Would I have done that? Would I really do it any differently?' ''
And the 'Curfew' star thinks he is easier to live with now than he used to be.
Asked if he's become easier to live with, he said: ''Have I? I think so. I don't know. Ashley is probably the best to ask, but, yes, I do think that. I'm enjoying what I do a lot more.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
After Mary gives birth to Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, she and her husband Joseph are...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
In 1982, Earth created a time capsule of popular culture from the era, and sent...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
We all know the tale of Snow White: the girl with hair as black as...