Sean Bean has gotten married.

The 58-year-old actor - who has been married four times to Debra James, Melanie Hill, Abigail Cruttenden, and Georgina Sutcliffe - is believed to have tied the knot with his fiancée Ashley Moore in an intimate ceremony at Axnoller Farm in Dorset.

A professional photograph of the pair at the ceremony was obtained by MailOnline, which shows the 32-year-old bride looking stunning in a traditional white gown, smiling beside her dashing new husband.

A source told the publication: ''It was predominantly close family and friends; Anna Friel was there, who's obviously starring with Sean in 'Broken' at the moment. ''Anna's daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid and sung them a song, which was 'Can't Help Falling In Love' by Elvis [Presley], and she played that on the guitar as Ashley walked down the aisle. There probably weren't more than forty people there.''

Unfortunately for the newlyweds, it's likely their honeymoon will have to be put on hold as Sean - who has daughters Lorna, 29, and Molly, 25, with second wife Melanie Hill, as well as Evie, 18, from his marriage to Abigail Cruttenden - is expected back on set on Monday.

The insider added: ''Sean is due back at work on Monday so they honeymoon will have to be postponed.''

Meanwhile, the former 'Game of Thrones' star previously admitted he didn't think he would ever tie the knot again, but meeting the ''amazing'' former nanny - who is 26 years his junior - changed his mind.

He said: ''I wasn't planning on getting married again, but then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together.''

In contrast, the 'Lord of the Rings' actor said in 2011 that whilst he still believes in love, he didn't think marriage was for him.

He said at the time: ''Of course I believe in love despite four divorces. There is nobody who doesn't believe in love. But marriage - that fits some people but obviously not me.''