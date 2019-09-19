Sean Bean is sick of dying onscreen and has started turning down roles where his characters get killed.
Sean Bean is sick of dying onscreen.
The 60-year-old actor is so fed up with his alter-egos meeting untimely deaths onscreen - including being beheaded in 'Game of Thrones' and killed by arrows in 'Lord of the Rings' - that Sean is now rejecting all roles that end in his character's death.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''I've turned down stuff. I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!' I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.
''I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you', and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time'.
''I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling - and I always died.''
And Sean admitted he is still upset about his character Ned Stark being killed in season one of 'Game of Thrones'.
He explained: ''I'd read the 'Game Of Thrones' books and they said to me, 'You do die in this, but it's near the end of the series'. And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, fair enough'.
'So they made it very clear at the time I was going to die, and I thought, 'I don't want to get stuck in one of these series that lasts seven years'.
'But I wish I'd have got stuck now! But it was very clear what George RR Martin wanted to happen to Ned - and it did.''
And Sean has seen his co-stars, including Sophie Turner who played his daughter Sansa, go on to become huge stars.
He said: ''They're bigger stars than me. They were so much younger at the time as it was eight years ago, but now you see them in Vogue and all these magazines. It's a fairytale come true.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
After Mary gives birth to Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, she and her husband Joseph are...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
In 1982, Earth created a time capsule of popular culture from the era, and sent...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
We all know the tale of Snow White: the girl with hair as black as...