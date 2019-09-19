Sean Bean is sick of dying onscreen.

The 60-year-old actor is so fed up with his alter-egos meeting untimely deaths onscreen - including being beheaded in 'Game of Thrones' and killed by arrows in 'Lord of the Rings' - that Sean is now rejecting all roles that end in his character's death.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I've turned down stuff. I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!' I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.

''I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you', and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time'.

''I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling - and I always died.''

And Sean admitted he is still upset about his character Ned Stark being killed in season one of 'Game of Thrones'.

He explained: ''I'd read the 'Game Of Thrones' books and they said to me, 'You do die in this, but it's near the end of the series'. And I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, fair enough'.

'So they made it very clear at the time I was going to die, and I thought, 'I don't want to get stuck in one of these series that lasts seven years'.

'But I wish I'd have got stuck now! But it was very clear what George RR Martin wanted to happen to Ned - and it did.''

And Sean has seen his co-stars, including Sophie Turner who played his daughter Sansa, go on to become huge stars.

He said: ''They're bigger stars than me. They were so much younger at the time as it was eight years ago, but now you see them in Vogue and all these magazines. It's a fairytale come true.''