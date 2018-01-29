Sean Baker has admitted he isn't in any rush to make his next film as he wants to fall in love with a script.
The 46-year-old filmmaker recently helmed the critically acclaimed 'The Florida Project' - which has been nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for Willem Dafoe - but despite his success, Baker admitted he wants to take his time before embarking on his next project.
Speaking to Screen International, Baker said: ''My agent and my producers have been pushing me to get to the next thing but to tell you the truth, I just want to take it slowly. There's no reason to rush except to pay the bills.''
Baker - who won Director of the Year at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday (28.01.18) - also revealed he has got some scripts but hasn't fallen in love with them yet.
He said: ''I did have scripts ready to go but I have fallen out of love with them. I see people want me to tell stories about the contemporary US and I am taking that to heart. It is art and commerce. You are always thinking, 'Do I need to get a name in there?'
''If I didn't have Willem in this film, I doubt I would even be in the conversation, at least in the US. All they want is stars. It's kind of ridiculous. They judge you if you don't have a star.''
'The Florida Project' is set on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World and follows Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) over the course of a summer.
The mother and daughter live week to week at The Magic Castle - a budget hotel managed by Bobby (Dafoe) - and despite her harsh surrounding, Moonee has no trouble making each day a celebration of life.
However, unknown to her, her fantasy is supported by the sacrifice of her mother who is forced to explore increasingly dangerous possibilities to provide for her daughter.
