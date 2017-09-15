Seal thinks music has become ''empty'' over time.

The 54-year-old singer and songwriter has ''never'' wanted to be considered a celebrity but a musician who has a special talent to do ''something exceptional'', but he believes artists nowadays are too consumed with the fame that they do not produce music of any substance.

Speaking to the Metro Online, the 'Kiss From A Rose' hitmaker said: ''The thing of celebrity... I've never been attracted to that. I don't like that word 'celebrity'. It implies famous for the sake of being famous.

''That's never appealed to me. I consider myself a musician and a singer. I like that. It pertains to talent and having an ability to doing something exceptional.

''For the most part, I find the stuff I hear on the radio is just empty.''

And the star has slammed the entertainment business for not having the finance to make great records with an interesting story behind the tracks.

He explained: ''There just isn't the money to make records like before. Now you have this dominant factor of people making what they feel is music but it has no story in it.''

Although Seal - whose full name is Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel - has only ever wanted to be known for his musical ability, he didn't want to fall into the category of being just a ''pop artist'' as he wanted longevity with his hit records.

He said: ''I always wanted to be a recording artist. I didn't want to be a pop star. I didn't want to have hits. As far as I was concerned I gained access to the rest of my life in music.''

Meanwhile, Seal - who has Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and Lou, seven, with his ex-wife Heidi Klum - believes social media has brought out a ''dysfunctional side of human nature'', which has encouraged people to become ''obsessed'' with fame.

He said: ''With social media, it has been exemplified and it is at an all-time high. It's also brought out the dysfunctional side of human nature. People are obsessed with being famous rather than obsessed with being known for doing something that contributes to the betterment of the world.

''The celebrity thing ... I just find it vulgar. Today more so than ever before.''