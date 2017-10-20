Scouting For Girls frontman Roy Stride is a huge 'Strictly Come Dancing' fan and he is rooting for Gemma Atkinson to win this year's series.

The 'Dancing in the Daylight' singer and his bandmates - Greg Churchouse, Pete Ellard and Chela - got to perform on spin-off show 'Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two' and Roy admits it was a dream come true for him because he loves the Saturday night ballroom competition.

Roy, 38, always enjoys watching Gemma, 32, because he has a small crush on the stunning actress, and although she's his favorite to land the coveted glitterball trophy he is also supporting former JLS singer Aston Merrygold because they used to be label mates and TV chef Simon Rimmer.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Roy said: ''We loved being down at BBC Television Studios playing 'She's So Lovely' for the millionth time for 'It Takes Two'. I'm a big fan of 'Strictly', and I still find TV really exciting to do and I'm always shocked at how many people are involved in putting a TV show together.

''Me and the band are big fans of Gemma Atkinson, we love Gemma, she's one for the dads! We also like Simon Rimmer - he's been to a few of our gigs and we've done his show a few times and he's always been a massive legend to us. We're routing for Aston too because we were on the same label, Epic, as he was when he was in JLS, so we've got a few favourites. We're all big fans of 'Strictly'.''

But Roy didn't get his phone out for some selfies when he was down at 'Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two' but he's happy to stay off his handset because he thinks people are too obsessed with their phones.

He said: ''I'm bad at getting selfies, I should ask for more. I'll just let someone whose famous walk past me and won't ask them. People do ask me, and I'm up for that. But it just even occur to me, I put my phone in my pocket and just forget about it for a couple of hours, I quite like life like that. Phones just get in the way of life. I think we're so busy taking pictures that we're not taking in the bigger picture sometimes.''

Scouting For Girls have just released their new album 'Ten Add Ten', which is comprised of 10 new tracks alongside 10 classic hits.