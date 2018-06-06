Scouting For Girls are releasing an unofficial World Cup single.

The 'She's So Lovely' group - comprised of Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Pete Ellard - will release the hopeful track 'England I Still Believe' on June 15, when Egypt play against Uruguay at Russia's Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg.

Roy says he and his bandmates were inspired to pen the track after learning there is no official FIFA anthem to give some encouragement to the England team this year, and they feel it is their ''duty''.

He said: ''This year we have the team BUT how can we win the World Cup without a World Cup Song?

''The country needed us (at least that's what we told ourselves in the pub that night). This was our duty. Our national service.''

The 39-year-old musician has faith in the squad - which will be captained by Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane - despite his home country not lifting the cup since 1996.

He said: ''Ever since watching those World Cup's as a boy I still get excited every time I see England play football.

''Like seeing an old girlfriend at a party and she looks even better than you remember.

''Maybe this time it will be different. Maybe this time we will go all the way. I still believe.''

Over the years, the likes of Queen, R. Kelly and Shakira have had the honour of performing the anthem to launch the World Cup.

In 2014, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez teamed up on 'Adrenalina'.

An FA spokesperson previously confirmed there will be no official song for the England team this year.

Previous songs include 'World in Motion' by New Order in 1990, a collaboration with John Barnes.

Fans who had launched a petition for it to be the anthem this year, will no doubt be disappointed.

The Jamaican-born former footballer - who was popular on the last series of UK reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' - lent his rapping talents to England's 1990 World Cup campaign with the popular 80s new wave group, and fans were dying for him to pick up the microphone again.

They felt the ex-Liverpool and Watford player could lift the spirits of the England team ahead of the big game in Russia.