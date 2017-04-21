Scouting For Girls are reissuing their debut LP to mark its 10th anniversary.

The indie band - comprised of Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Pete Ellard - are celebrating a decade since the release of their self-titled record with a new deluxe version, featuring 14 additional tracks of unreleased demos and live recordings, which will drop on May 19.

The group commented: ''Here we are 10 years on and thanks to this album our friendship and our fans we're still getting away with it, still without proper jobs.

''I have nothing but affection for these 11 songs and it's been lovely to revisit them for this special anniversary edition.''

It will be available in a 2 CD format with streams, downloads and a vinyl version made available for the very first time.

Scouting for Girls signed to Epic Records back in 2007 and had a triple platinum Number one with their debut.

They have multiple top 10 singles including hits such as 'It's Not About You', 'She's So Lovely' and 'Elvis Ain't Dead'.

The group previously released a 'Greatest Hits' album which peaked at Number eight in the UK chart.

The band are also heading out on an extensive UK tour, kicking off at Glasgow's O2 ABC on November 3 and wrapping up at Manchester O2 Ritz on December 5.

Scouting for Girls November and December tour dates are as follows:

Fri 3rd Nov Glasgow O2 ABC

Sat 4th Nov Aberdeen The Garage

Sun 5th Nov Edinburgh La Belle Angele,

Fri 10th Nov Sheffield O2 Academy

Sat 11th Nov Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 13th Nov Exeter Lemon Grove

Tue 14th Nov Cardiff Tramshed

Thu 16th Nov Reading Hexagon

Fri 17th Nov Bournemouth O2 Academy

Sat 18th Nov London Palladium

Mon 20th Nov Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Tue 21st Nov Cambridge Junction

Thu 23rd Nov Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 24th Nov Newcastle O2 Academy

Sat 25th Nov Guildford G Live

Mon 27thNov Liverpool O2 Academy

Tue 28thNov Leicester O2 Academy

Thu 30th Nov Oxford O2 Academy

Fri 01st Dec Nottingham Rock City

Sat 02nd Dec Birmingham O2 Academy

Mon 04thDec Bristol O2 Academy

Tue 05th Dec Manchester O2 Ritz