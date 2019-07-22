Scouting For Girls are optimistic about the future of music because of Lewis Capaldi.

Singer Roy Stride has praised the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker for making it about the music again rather than about looks and rockstar status.

He said: ''He's not what you think of as a star but because the music is so good it outweighs what someone looks like or how someone acts. Lewis is such a legend but maybe five years ago he wouldn't have had that chance but now people just listen to what they love, it puts the music back in control.''

And the 'She's So Lovely' hitmaker feels the way Lewis and his contemporaries use social media is very clever.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''The kids are thinking about how to use it [social media] and they are much more aware of the negative aspects. They are having a lot of fun with it.''

Scouting For Girls are set to drop a new album, which will be their first standalone LP since 2015's 'Still Thinking About You', and they believe it is their strongest in over a decade.

He said: ''We are so excited to release 'The Trouble with Boys', our first studio album in four years. We're really proud of it and genuinely feel it's our best collection of songs since our debut. Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them. I can't wait for people to hear it.''

The album will drop on September 20 and the singers are set for a huge winter tour this year.

Speaking about hitting the road, they added: ''Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band. Our 2017 anniversary tour was so incredible that we're pulling out all the stops to beat it. We've got a handful of new tunes, some old fan favourites we haven't played for years plus all the big singles. We can't wait.''