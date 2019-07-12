Scouting For Girls think their new album is their strongest in over a decade.

'The Trouble With Boys' will be the pop trio's fifth studio album - and their first standalone LP since 2015's 'Still Thinking About You' - and they made sure to ''take extra time and care'' to make the collection exactly how they wanted it.

The band said: ''We are so excited to release 'The Trouble with Boys', our first studio album in four years.

''We're really proud of it and genuinely feel it's our best collection of songs since our debut.

''Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them. I can't wait for people to hear it.''

The album - which will drop on September 20 - will feature brand new summery single 'Grow Up', and the 'She's So Lovely' hitmakers are set for a huge winter tour this year.

Although it is recognised as the first studio release in four years, Scouting For Girls did release a best off collection 'Ten Add Ten' two years ago to mark a decade since their self titled debut, which featured new tracks as well as the original LP.

Meanwhile, the group - made up of Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Pete Ellard - will play venues like London's Shepherds Bush Empire and Manchester's Albert Hall on a 30-date UK tour in November and December, following a string of festival shows over the next couple of months.

They added: ''Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band. Our 2017 anniversary tour was so incredible that we're pulling out all the stops to beat it.

''We've got a handful of new tunes, some old fan favourites we haven't played for years plus all the big singles. We can't wait.''