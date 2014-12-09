Artist:
Song title: I'll Be Home For Christmas
Year: 2011
Genre(s): Alternative
Label: Atlantic Records

For his 24th October 2011 album, 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' American singer/songwriter Scott Weiland recorded the song 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' for the second track, with a new music video having been made for the festive season.

