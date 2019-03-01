Scott Foley has admitted that his 'Felicity' co-star Tyra Banks was his worst on-screen kiss and and he says she will ''kill'' him if she finds out.
Scott Foley's worst on-screen kiss was with Tyra Banks.
The 46-year-old actor - who was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner between 2000 and 2004 - has revealed that the 45-year-old former model ''wasn't into'' their smooch for the US drama 'Felicity', which saw them play love interests Noel Crane and Jane Scott in 2000.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', he spilled: ''She was just not into it.
''I think it was her first on-screen kiss, and I was so excited about it, but it was a lot bigger than it needed to be or should have been -- which isn't always bad ... but most of them are great and that [one wasn't].''
When he was asked how the 'America's Top Model' star might react to his comment, he replied: ''Oh, she's going to kill me.''
The 'Scream 3' star has previously locked lips with the likes of Kerry Washington in 'Scandal' and Courteney Cox in 'Cougar Town'.
In 2014, Kerry (Olivia Pope) had the same response Scott (Jake Ballard) - who has daughter Malina, nine, and sons Konrad, four, and Keller, six, with his wife Marika Dominczyk - had to kissing Tyra when she was asked a similar question about him and her other 'Scandal' co-star Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant).
She confessed: ''They're equally, um ... I don't enjoy kissing either one.
''I think they're both lovely men! I love my job and I like that I get to work with such talented, extraordinary guys. But it's awkward.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Normally, as a critic, we are exempt from the cost of seeing a movie....
Friday, February 25, 2005If you're looking for a review of "Cursed" or "Man of the...
The minute Kevin Williamson said no to writing "Scream 3," that should have been the...
Already packed solid with all the claustrophobic wartime tension a good submarine thriller needs, "Below"...