Scott Foley's worst on-screen kiss was with Tyra Banks.

The 46-year-old actor - who was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner between 2000 and 2004 - has revealed that the 45-year-old former model ''wasn't into'' their smooch for the US drama 'Felicity', which saw them play love interests Noel Crane and Jane Scott in 2000.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', he spilled: ''She was just not into it.

''I think it was her first on-screen kiss, and I was so excited about it, but it was a lot bigger than it needed to be or should have been -- which isn't always bad ... but most of them are great and that [one wasn't].''

When he was asked how the 'America's Top Model' star might react to his comment, he replied: ''Oh, she's going to kill me.''

The 'Scream 3' star has previously locked lips with the likes of Kerry Washington in 'Scandal' and Courteney Cox in 'Cougar Town'.

In 2014, Kerry (Olivia Pope) had the same response Scott (Jake Ballard) - who has daughter Malina, nine, and sons Konrad, four, and Keller, six, with his wife Marika Dominczyk - had to kissing Tyra when she was asked a similar question about him and her other 'Scandal' co-star Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant).

She confessed: ''They're equally, um ... I don't enjoy kissing either one.

''I think they're both lovely men! I love my job and I like that I get to work with such talented, extraordinary guys. But it's awkward.''