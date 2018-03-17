Scott Eastwood would love to return for another 'Pacific Rim' film.

The 31-year-old actor starred as Nate Lambert in the new Steven DeKnight movie - which is a sequel to the Guillermo Del Toro 2013 sci-fi flick - and although it is his first outing in the franchise, he admitted he would love to be back.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of his latest movie at Vue Cinema in London's Leicester Square on Thursday (15.03.18), Eastwood said: ''Oh we would love to!

''We would love to make another 'Pacific Rim'.''

The first film followed mankind's attempts to stop monstrous creatures known as Kaiju - who entered from breaches in the Pacific Rim - from destroying the planet.

Humans created giant robots called Jaegers - designed to be piloted by two humans locked together in a neural bridge.

However, humanity's hopes relied on a washed-up ex-pilot Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) and Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba).

The new film - which is set 10 years after the original - follows Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the son of hero Stacker who sacrificed himself to save the world, who rises up to stand against the evolved alien race Kaiju alongside a rogue Jaeger to prevent humanity's extinction.

Eastwood - whose dad is the iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood - also said he had a lot of fun shooting the film with the 'Star Wars' actor.

He said: ''We had a fun time making the film. [There were] lots of jokes.

''Misery loves company, so when you're getting thrashed around in a suit that weighs 40lbs, you're forced to make light of that.''

Charlie Day and Burn Gorman both also reprise their respective roles from the first movie.

Eastwood also revealed that Hunnam - who was set to reprise his role in the sequel but due to scheduling difficulties was unable to - is up for returning as well for a third movie.

The Hollywood hunk said: ''Absolutely! Charlie Hunnam and I sat down and talked about this movie.

''We actually wrote an entire script with Raleigh Becket as the main character. I turned it in.

''Everybody loved it and the next day it was announced that he was doing the remake of 'Papillon', which shot at the exact same time we were, and I know it was a passion project for Charlie.

''I love Charlie. I would love to work with him. There is definitely room in the franchise to bring him back.''