Scott Eastwood would love to play Wolverine when the 'X-Men' and 'Avengers' crossover happens.

The popular Marvel Comics character has been played by Hugh Jackman in nine movies to date, but the Australian actor revealed last year's R-rated spin-off 'Logan' was to be his last outing as the regenerating superhero.

But now Disney - who own the rights to Marvel Studios - have purchased the 'X-Men' universe from Twenty-First Century Fox meaning the iconic characters in the 'X-Men' franchise are likely to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And in an interview with Screen Rant, the 31-year-old actor - who starred in the DC Extended Universe movie 'Suicide Squad' - admitted he loves the ''renegade'' character.

When asked if he would be down for playing the character, he said: ''100 per cent.

''I love Wolverine. He's one of my favourite comic book characters of all time.

''He's a renegade. Total badass renegade. He's kind of, you know, a loose cannon... doesn't play by the rules... he's the kind of character that I love.''

Although fans have been speculating and anticipating an 'X-Men' and 'Avengers' crossover to happen soon, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed it is ''years away''.

Feige said: ''[A crossover] would be years away. We've announced everything through 2019, so none of those would be adjusted. We're not thinking about it. We're focusing on everything we've already announced. If and when the deal actually happens, we'll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do.''

Marvel has already released a number of upcoming movies including 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', 'Captain Marvel', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' and 'Avengers 4'.

Phase three of the MCU will come to an end in May 2019, concluding with the fourth 'Avengers' movie, which is yet untitled.

In 2009, Disney bought 5,000 of Marvel's characters in a deal worth $4 billion, while Fox owned the rights to the 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' franchises.

'Deadpool 2', 'Gambit', 'Dark Phoenix', 'Multiple Man', 'New Mutants' and 'X-Force' are currently slated for release from Fox over the next few years.