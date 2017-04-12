Scott Eastwood doesn't see himself as a replacement for Paul Walker in 'The Fate of the Furious'.

The 31-year-old hunk stars in the latest instalment in the money-spinning movie franchise, but Scott doesn't think he's filling the shoes of Walker, who died in a single-vehicle collision in 2013, while he was in the middle of filming 'Furious 7'.

Scott said: ''In no way am I replacing Paul. My role isn't even like that. My guy is the stickler for the rules rookie.

''Paul was a very close friend of mine so I thought this was a great way to reconnect, I guess. Becoming part of something that was a part of his life. And being around people who were talking about him.''

Meanwhile, Scott has also rubbished talk of on-set animosity between Vin Diesel and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, who previously hinted he did not see eye-to-eye with Vin.

Scott said that despite the array of big-name stars appearing in the movie - such as Jason Statham and Kurt Russell - the cast got along surprisingly well.

He told the Irish Times newspaper: ''Everybody gets along, which is crazy because, as you say, there's a lot of testosterone. All those guys are huge stars. All those guys are huge. You've seen them. The Rock is a big boy. But everybody is really nice. And really nice to each other.''

By contrast, co-star Michelle Rodriguez recently admitted filming 'Fate of the Furious' without Walker had been difficult.

She shared: ''It was hard to move on without him. He is the essence of why we were excited to come on-board because he kept that childhood excitement about that realm and following through in what we were doing.

''He's a big part of the family, but at the end of the day, we have a big responsibility, and it's a global one so we gotta keep on trucking.''