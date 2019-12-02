Scott Eastwood loves the ''classic'' look.

The 'Longest Ride' star has opened up about his personal style, admitting he prefers to go for the traditional look.

Asked how he would describe his personal style, he said: ''I appreciate and wear the classics.''

Scott is a huge fan of watches and admits they are the ''only accessory'' he ever wears.

He added: ''It's the only accessory I wear ... The one I wore - the Mille Miglia 2019 Race Edition watch 0 is amazing. It's very balanced. As soon as I saw it on my wrist I started bugging them because I immediately wanted to keep it. It's just a bad-ass watch.''

And Scott's favourite clothing item is a good pair of boxers and socks, and thinks that is the root of everything.

Asked what the most beloved thing in his wardrobe is, he explained to Vancouver Sun newspaper: ''A good pair of boxers and socks, more specifically, Made Here boxers and socks.''

Meanwhile, Scott previously admitted he ''doesn't know what to make of'' his heartthrob status.

The 'Pacific Rim Uprising' star said: ''I don't know what to make of that. To me, there are a ton of good looking people in California. There are a ton of better-looking people than me. I'm just trying to be in good movies, produce movies, put together stories that people respond to and like. I guess people [call me a heartthrob], but for me it was never about being that. I'm just a guy, just a normal guy. I go up there and try to work hard and put my head down. I try to be a better person every day.''