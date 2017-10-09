Scott Eastwood admits doing his own stunts ''keeps [him] going''.

The 31-year-old actor relished the chance to get behind the wheel to play a classic car thief in his new movie 'Overdrive' because he gets bored without any action to thrive on.

He said: ''I really enjoyed the stunt work a lot. That's the stuff that keeps me going in this business for sure.

''It's great when you get to raise the adrenaline a little bit, because if not, I get kind of bored sometimes.

''Once in a while I need to say, 'Let's f***ing crank this b***h up.' But I think that that was probably the most fun, and I really enjoyed just being in the cars.''

And Scott doesn't mind if he gets injured while donig his stunts as he insists that's just part of the job.

He told Men's Fitness magazine: ''I think as an athlete or actor, you're always playing hurt. You've always got something. You're always dealing with this, that, and the other. But you know, just gonna deal with it, grind through and keep on hammering.''

While preparing for the movie, Scott upped his workout regime, and as well as daily yoga sessions, would pay two visits to the gym.

He said: ''I'd wake up and get some yoga in, maybe a sauna, at like 5:00 in the morning. Then go get ready for work.

''Instead of having lunch sometimes and just getting lethargic, I would hit a secondary gym. I'd hit a first gym session maybe in the morning, knock some stuff out, but then I'd hit a gym session at lunch or I would use some free weights we had around. We'd do everything from squats, to pushups, to lunges with free weights.

''You just can knock out the odds and ends during lunch for even 30 minutes. Then you get that endorphin kick, and so you're not lethargic after lunch, but you don't sit and just kind of veg out.

''You actually are burning the calories, and then you can just pack some good protein and veggies right afterwards.''