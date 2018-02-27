Scott Eastwood believes he's entirely responsible for the success or failure of his own career.

The 31-year-old actor is the son of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, but Scott thinks that he is in charge of his own destiny, insisting he hasn't been offered any favours by the movie industry.

He explained: ''It's hard. Hollywood's a tough place.''

Scott has already appeared in a string of hit movies, including 'Gran Torino' and 'Invictus'.

But he says that, ultimately, the film industry becomes a ''numbers game''.

Speaking to Be, he shared: ''[Because] there's so many great actors out there and there's so many talented people but it's a lot of a number's game. You've gotta just keep going on auditions.

''You've gotta keep going and keep trying and I did that for years and years. It's tough. It can be discouraging.''

And even though his dad is one of Hollywood's most revered figures, Scott claims to have been ignorant about the ways of the industry until he became an actor himself.

He said: ''Did I know anything about the industry really? Not until I started working in it.

''Not until I had to go and bartend, and valet park cars and work construction while I auditioned for films. Then you know what hard work is to get into a film and try to be an actor.''

Meanwhile, Scott stars alongside British actor John Boyega in the new sci-fi movie 'Pacific Rim Uprising'.

The duo worked closely together on set, and Scott joked that John relied on him to get through the film.

Of the 'Star Wars' actor, he quipped: ''I taught him everything he knows.''