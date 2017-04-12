Scott Eastwood doubts his family ties have helped his career.

The 31-year-old actor is the son of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood - but Scott has insisted that his success is largely the result of his own talent and hard work.

He said: ''That's just not how it works. To be honest, the film business is not a business where, just because your dad is an actor, you get to be an actor. It's like any other line of work. It's all built on reputation and on your work ethic.

''There are a tonne of talented people out there. But they are too hard to work with. Or they are a pain in the ass. Or they just don't have the drive or dedication. It doesn't matter who you are: it doesn't mean they are going to be putting you in movies. You can't just show up.''

Scott has been cast in a number of his father's movies, including 'Gran Torino', 'Trouble with the Curve' and 'Invictus'.

But the Hollywood hunk was also overlooked for a role in the 2014 drama 'American Sniper' - and Scott's dad never even offered him an explanation as to why he didn't get the part.

He told the Irish Times newspaper: ''Oh, there's no conversation with my dad. You don't even get a 'yes' or a 'no. You just don't get the call.''

At the start of his acting career, Scott used his mother's surname Reeves, rather than Eastwood, because he wanted to be sure he could become a star in his own right.

And Scott admitted that if he didn't find the reassurances he was looking for, he intended to become a firefighter.

The 'Fate of the Furious' actor said: ''I thought I'm just going to give this thing a shot. And if it doesn't work, then I can go and be a firefighter.''