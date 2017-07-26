Scott Disick still wants to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 34-year-old reality TV star has been linked to various women over the last few months, including actress Bella Thorne, but Scott is still apparently in love with Kourtney, 38.

A source said: ''In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney. He wants her back, but he just isn't taking the steps needed to make that happen.''

Scott has three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - with the brunette beauty.

But his relationship with Kourtney ''is pretty fractured right now'', following his wild antics of late.

The insider told PEOPLE: ''Scott is really sad about it, and it's part of why he's lashing out.''

This comes shortly after Scott insisted he is not a sex addict.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously confessed to the addiction during an episode of the show, but he's now claimed he was only joking.

Scott said: ''I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict.

''I said that in a joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.''

He added: ''I have a gargantuan appetite, but am not an addict!''

Scott also insisted he was never dating Bella, despite being repeatedly photographed alongside the flame-haired beauty.

The reality star explained: ''We have nothing to do with each other romantically.

''No love interest for me. I'm just focusing on one girl at a time. I'm just kidding. I just try to live and be decently happy. But no, no girlfriends or anything like that.''