Scott Disick ''hates'' that Khloe Kardashian has been ''burned by men''.

Khloe, 34, has left heartbroken several times, including when her then-husband Lamar Odom was unfaithful to her throughout their marriage, and again when boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - caused the demise of their romance after allegedly cheating on her twice, once days before True was born, and once again with family friend Jordyn Woods in February this year.

And Scott - who has three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian - is said to be protective of the star, and can't stand to see her get hurt.

A source said: ''He's always looked at Khloé as a sister and he's seen her been burned by men over the years and he hates that for her. Everyone had hoped that with Tristan being the father of her daughter, it would work out.''

Despite 36-year-old Scott's split with Kourtney in 2015, he has remained close friends with Khloe, and sources say he will ''always be there'' for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

They added: ''Scott has always had a soft spot for Khloé and she for him, despite any struggles that he may have had personally or with Kourtney and the family in the past. She was always there for him and in her time of need, he will always be there for her.''

And insiders claim Khloe found Tristan's behaviour ''disappointing'', but doesn't believe their romance was a ''failure'' because they had True together.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the source said: ''When the Jordyn Woods news came to light, it was just another in a long line of disappointing behaviour and for Khloé, another failed relationship, though she would not call it a failure because it produced True and that has been the most joyous experience of her life.''