Scott Disick wants his children to be ''down to earth'' when they grow up.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star understands that his little ones Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, were born into stardom, but he still wants them to understand the value of money and not use their celebrity status to an unfair advantage.

Speaking on Poosh.com, he said: ''We do live a great life, and we do let the kids have a lot of great things but I wanna make them as down to earth as possible...and [not] expect to be treated any differently than anybody else.''

Kourtney and Scott's turbulent 10-year relationship has panned out on their E! reality TV show since it first aired in 2007 and, although there have been a lot of tears and tantrums along the way, they believe they get on better now than ever before.

The 40-year-old beauty explained: ''I think at the time, you know, when we...maybe you weren't happy with the things I was doing or...

''I think it did affect our relationship at the time, but I think that something that I've learned and that I would do differently is that...just being more honest about things.

''I think I was afraid to tell you certain things because I thought I didn't know how you would react. So just being able to communicate.''

The former couple get on so well that they often go on vacation together as a family, along with the 35-year-old businessman's current girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20.

Scott said: ''I'm not gonna make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn't figure out how to be a couple.

''And by the way, I don't think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it's not our [place] to tell other people how they wanna live.''