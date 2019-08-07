Scott Disick found parenting his three children ''really difficult at first'', but has grown into his role as a father now that he's in a better place mentally.
The 35-year-old reality star is father to Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, all of whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and has said that whilst he now loves being a dad, he struggled with it at first because he was ''insecure'' about the way people would view him as ''uncool''.
Speaking to 40-year-old Kourtney in a teaser clip for his new show 'Flip It Like Disick', he said: ''I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I'm not cool or young anymore. Now, I couldn't be happier.''
And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star replied: ''You told me all the time you weren't the soccer dad.''
To which Scott - who is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie - added: ''Now that it's part of life and they want me to be there, I'm happy to be there.
''It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them. And I feel pretty confident that I'm able to now and it's great.''
During the clip, Kourtney also acknowledges that for much of their on and off romance - which lasted from 2009 to 2015 - Scott was ''depressed'', and says his new positive outlook on life has made him a better father.
She told him: ''You didn't really appreciate what you had, and you were also depressed and there was other things going on. You've definitely come a long way. I'm very proud of you.''
Meanwhile, Scott previously gushed over Kourtney's support, saying it ''means a ton'' to have her say she's ''proud'' of him.
He said in a June interview: ''I think we've been through so much and so many things, and to hear her be proud of me means a ton to me.
''I think you really got to figure out what's important to you at the end of the day. I mean, there's so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day - I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with.''
