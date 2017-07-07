Scott Disick is ''staying sober'' around his children.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly doesn't want to give up his partying lifestyle full time but is staying sober when he is around his three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

A source said: ''He's definitely a bit out of it, no question. He's partying hard, but he is still good with the kids. He will stay sober when he is around them.''

The 34-year-old television personality - who has his three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - was spotted enjoying the Fourth of July celebrations, splashing the cash to impress the girls he was with.

The insider added: ''Scott was drinking and hanging out with multiple women ... He invited a few women to join his table where they ordered multiple champagne parades, cocktails and food. His group spent a few thousand dollars.''

Meanwhile, Scott and Kourtney are still on talking terms and the brunette beauty is enjoying her romance with Younes Bendjima.

The source told People magazine: ''Scott and Kourtney talk and are in touch, but only about the kids and not really for anything else ... Kourtney is having fun [with Younes], but her No. 1 priority is still being a mom. Younes works hard and seems to like their arrangement too. They will see each other when they can, but it's not a relationship.''

Whilst another insider added recently: ''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles ...

''Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''