Scott Disick says Sofia Richie has made him a ''better man''.

The 36-year-old reality star has been romancing Sofia for over two years, and has said the 21-year-old beauty has helped to ''calm'' him down after years of his partying lifestyle, as she's made things ''easier'' in his life.

Speaking in a preview clip for the new episode of 'Flip It Like Disick', he said: ''I think it's hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with and the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She's definitely been that little piece that's calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.''

And whilst Scott - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - credits Sofia with helping him to turn his life around, it was recently claimed he wants to use his new outlook on life to make amends with ''the people around him'' after he ''hit the bottom'' several years ago.

Willa Ford - who stars with Scott in his new E! reality show - said: ''He's been through a lot. I think he hit the bottom. I think he's recognised the error in his ways, and now he's just trying to make it up to his family and the people around him. It's a great story to be a part of.''

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said he ''struggled'' with parenting at first.

He admitted: ''I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I'm not cool or young anymore. Now, I couldn't be happier.

''Now that it's part of life and they want me to be there, I'm happy to be there.

''It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them. And I feel pretty confident that I'm able to now and it's great.''