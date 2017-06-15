Scott Disick reportedly sent Bella Thorne flowers to make up for abandoning her for his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Cannes last month.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had been spending quality time with the 19-year-old actress in the French city before he switched his attention to Chloe, and it has now been reported that the hunk has sent her a bouquet of flowers to apologise for his actions.

According to TMZ.com, Bella posted a picture of the gorgeous pink rose and peonies bouquet on Snapchat earlier this week, and a source has now told the publication it was 34-year-old Scott who sent them.

The news comes after the 'Famous in Love' actress recently confirmed she is ''friends'' with Scott.

When asked about her relationship with the star, Bella said: ''We're chilling, we're friends, we're cool. I literally just saw him, so it's literally all chill.''

News of Scott - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - and Bella's friendship will no doubt come as a shock to her fans, as she previously insisted she's ''not talking'' to him after his blunder in Cannes.

When one fan tweeted, ''Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else (sic)'', the red-haired beauty replied: ''Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)''

And when another follower asked her what she was doing with Scott, she replied: ''Legit nothing trolololo (sic)''

And the star also said she ''couldn't be happier'' to be back home after her disastrous trip, as she was said to be enraged at Scott for ''using'' her after he was spotted getting close to Chloe just hours after he was photographed cuddling up to Bella by the pool.

After returning to the US, she wrote on Instagram: ''Couldn't be happier to be back home.''