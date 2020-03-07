Scott Disick is selling clothes using the slogan ''PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS'' amid the ongoing coronavirus.

The 36-year-old reality TV star's Talentless fashion label has produced a range of hoodies and T-shirts that feature the phrase, which seems to link to the new health crisis.

The limited-edition tops comes in four different colours - white, pitch black, camel and evening blue - with the hoodies selling for $129 and the T-shirts selling for $49.

Scott - who founded the fashion brand in 2018 - has also promoted the new products on his social media accounts.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wrote on his Twitter page: ''WASH YOUR HANDS-- Almost sold out within 24 hours!! A few sizes left, we won't be restocking!! (sic)''

The coronavirus originated in China in December and thus far, there have been nearly 3,500 deaths recorded worldwide.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie recently revealed she is ''very happy'' in her relationship with Scott.

The 21-year-old model insisted she is incredibly content with dating the reality TV star, and also revealed she tries her best to ignore critics of their romance.

Asked how she responds to the negativity surrounding their relationship, Sophia - who has been dating Scott since 2017 - said: ''It doesn't bother me because I'm very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me? I just don't care what people think.''

Sofia also insisted she has a good relationship with Scott's ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who is the mother of his three children - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

The blonde beauty - who is the daughter of music star Lionel Richie - said: ''I mean, just be nice. There's no reason not to be nice.''