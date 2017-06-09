Scott Disick's pals are worried he is on a ''slippery slope''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently enjoyed a week in Cannes, where he partied with a bevy of beauties, and now Scott's ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and his pals are really worried for him.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kourtney is worried for Scott. The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place.

''Everyone around him is worried he's on a slippery slope. They aren't angry, just concerned, because he's clearly going through something ... Scott doesn't regret taking the trip to Europe.''

It comes after it was claimed Kourtney ''has had enough'' of Scott - who is the father of her three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - after his fling-fuelled holiday.

An insider said: ''Scott has gone off the deep end again ... for a few weeks now ... This is something that Scott has struggled with for years, and something Kourtney has dealt with since she has known Scott. When Scott starts partying, he can't stop. There is no middle ground for Scott - it's go all in or none at all. This is how he has always been.

''[Scott] goes into the dark, depressed stages [and he] turns to partying for help ... Kourtney has had enough and does not want him around the kids until he can figure his own problems out. [She knows Scott is] a good father and never wanted to punish the kids with not seeing their father. The kids are getting older, especially Mason, where they know that something is wrong.''