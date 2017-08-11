Scott Disick's reality show 'Royally Flipped' has been cancelled.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was set to get his own spin-off show centred around his own life, but it has now been reported that plans for the programme have been axed after his ''taster'' shoot ended in disaster.

Scott's recent partying antics left shooting for certain scenes in complete disarray, and the remaining material captured in the $45,000 test shoot was rendered ''boring'' due to lack of content.

A source said: ''Scott was given $45,000 to shoot a taster of what the show would be. But the final product was so boring and flat, it was shut down immediately.

''The shots were Scott going around houses and doing them up but it was so dull. He doesn't know enough about renovating to sustain a whole show, let alone a series.

''Scott didn't stop his partying during filming either which left producers worried about the effect it would have on the show.''

The insider also claimed the 34-year-old star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - wasn't as ''funny'' as he is on the famous family's show, and doesn't have the personality to carry his own programme.

They added: ''On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Scott was popular on screen because he had a minor role and was really funny to watch. But watching just him and his two mates on screen, there was no spark or chemistry.''

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner has even ''tried her hardest'' to help Scott, but to no avail.

The source told The Sun Online: ''Kris tried her hardest to help Scott out but she can't magic great TV out of thin air. She's distancing herself from this show, even though she was just in an advisory role behind the scenes, because it's pretty embarrassing.''