Scott Disick once proposed to Kourtney Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was in a relationship with the 38-year-old television personality for nine years before they decided to call time on their romance and Scott has now revealed he once got down on one knee for his ex-girlfriend.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, he said: ''It was really weird. I don't think we told anybody actually.

''It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that. And we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again.''

It comes after Kourtney urged Scott - with whom she shares Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - to be ''consistent'' before she agrees to give their romance another try.

She said: ''I've told him, I'm living my life and you're working on you. You've never been better, but you're so inconsistent. I need to see if you can be consistent.''

And Scott admitted he is still very much in love with Kourtney.

He shared: ''I feel like I will never be over her. She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever.''

Scott's party-loving lifestyle led to the collapse of his relationship with Kourtney and whilst he acknowledges that he was a large part of the couple's break-up, he is eager to see his family reunited.

He explained: ''I definitely realise that a lot of things truly are my fault and I'm happy taking ownership for all that ...

''I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her.''