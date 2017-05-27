Scott Disick's friends are worried he is ''out of control'' after he was spotted with a series of women in Cannes.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been seen with a bevy of beauties in the recent days - including 'Famous In Love' actress Bella Thorne and his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli - and Scott's pals are now worried he could go be tempted back to his old lifestyle.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Scott's lifestyle has become out of control. His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes.''

It comes after it was claimed that Scott has an ''ulterior motive'' to his very public dates, a chance to get back at his former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

The insider said: ''Scott definitely has a thing for Bella [Thorne] and thinks she's super hot but he also hooks up with other people and has an ulterior motive to get back at Kourtney ...

''Scott is partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous ... It's him acting out. He's spinning out of control because of all the Kourtney s**t. It just sets him off because she's rubbing her new relationship in his face and posting all those bikini photos.''

And it is believed the raven-haired beauty is playing a ''game'' with the 34-year-old television personality by flaunting her new relationship with Younes Bendjima.

A separate source previously added: ''Scott's trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes. They are both playing this 'game' with each other and at the moment neither one of them are backing down.''