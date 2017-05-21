Scott Disick's home has been broken into.

While the reality TV star was celebrating his upcoming 34th birthday in Las Vegas, his Hidden Hills, California home was reportedly ransacked by burglars in the early hours of Sunday (21.05.17) morning.

A source told RadarOnline: ''Police officers checked the perimeter of the residence and discovered the rear glass sliding door appeared to have been forced open.

''The residents were not home when the burglary occurred.

''The police have so far been unable to contact the residents and have been unable to determine what property may have been stolen.''

Another source added: ''Scott has been trying to sell this house. It's quite isolated, so I'm not surprised to hear about a burglary there.''

Last year Scott slashed $1 million off the price of his home and it is now listed for $7.8 million.

However, Scott - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and two-year-old Reign with his ex-girlfriend, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty Kourtney Kardashian - could still make around $2 million from the sale after buying the seven-bed house for $6 million.

Meanwhile, last week Scott was spotted on a date with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne.

The 'Perfect High' actress and the party-loving reality TV star danced together and were spotted ''getting close'' throughout the night at The Peppermint Club, with Scott said to have behaved like a ''total gentleman'' throughout.

A source said: ''They were dancing together and getting close, but he was a total gentleman.''

On the other hand, another insider has claimed that the evening was ''just a fun night out'' and that nothing serious will come from their date.

The source said: ''It was just a fun night out. This isn't going to be some long-term relationship.

''[They] run in the same circles and have met before.''