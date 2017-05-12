Scott Disick's pals reportedly feel he needs to go to rehab in order to get his drinking under control.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - has been drinking heavily since he learned the brunette beauty has been dating model Younes Bendjima.

Scott has been open about his desire to rekindle his romance with Kourtney, and the party-loving star reportedly feels he has been betrayed because she suggested it could happen if he kicked his drinking habit - which he did.

But after Kourtney dashed his hopes, Scott has returned to his old ways, enjoying non-stop partying at home and at nightclubs, according to TMZ.

And even though he has recently been romancing Ella Ross, their fling is said to be little more than a means of Scott getting back at Kourtney.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's sister Khloe recently accused her sibling of misleading Scott, giving him the impression that they could soon reunite.

Kourtney, 38, split from Scott in 2015, but Khloe thinks her sister has unfairly led him to think that they could rekindle their relationship by subsequently remaining so close to her ex-boyfriend.

Speaking during an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe told her sister Kim: ''They're not together but she leads him on. Going to Aspen together through New Years is strange. I said 'you're giving him false hope. I understand why he thinks you guys are together. I think you're together'.''

Scott, for his part, told Kourtney during a family vacation in Costa Rica in January that he felt frustrated by their dynamic.

He admitted: ''We get to spend all these amazing moments together with our kids, but then at night where you'd want to have the other side of the relationship we don't have just frustrates me and makes me sad.''