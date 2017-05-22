Police think the burglary at Scott Disick's home was an ''inside job''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star returned to his Hidden Hills mansion in California after a birthday weekend in Las Vegas to find his home had been broken into but law officials are pretty sure the property was ransacked by someone who knew the layout of the house.

The intruder or intruders broke through a back door and managed to move CCTV cameras around so they could walk about without being seen. It then appears they went searching for something specific as they rifled through a number of drawers.

Cops are also pretty sure that the burglars knew Scott would be out of town for his birthday celebrations, TMZ reports.

The house was targeted in the early hours of Sunday (21.05.17) morning.

A source said at the time: ''Police officers checked the perimeter of the residence and discovered the rear glass sliding door appeared to have been forced open. The residents were not home when the burglary occurred. The police have so far been unable to contact the residents and have been unable to determine what property may have been stolen.''

Whilst another insider added: ''Scott has been trying to sell this house. It's quite isolated, so I'm not surprised to hear about a burglary there.''

It comes nearly a year to the day that Scott's house was broken into for the first time. That time the intruder was thought to have stolen some expensive watches.

Last year, Scott decided to slash $1 million off the price of his home, which is now listed for $7.8 million.

However, the father-of-three - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and two-year-old Reign with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - could still make approximately $2 million from the sale after he bought the seven-bed mansion for $6 million.