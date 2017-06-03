Scott Disick is reportedly ''ready to shape up'' after returning to Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old television personality was spotted arriving at Los Angeles International airport on Friday (02.06.17) after having spent weeks partying in Cannes, France, with a bevy of babes - including 18-year-old Sofia Richie, 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, and his former flame Chloe Bartoli - and it has now been reported his decision to return home comes as he's ready to clean up his act.

A source said: ''He could have stayed in Europe if he wanted toHe has been partying for weeks, and it has been catching up to him. He is not 20 anymore and has complained that he is not feeling great. Usually LA is the place he returns to when he is ready to shape up.''

And the insider adds that Scott - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - is now prepared to quit partying for the sake of his brood.

They added to People magazine: ''Scott knows Kourtney won't let him spend time with the kids unless he shapes up.''

The news comes after it was previously reported that the 38-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was keeping their children away from the hunk because of his wild ways.

A source said: ''Scott hasn't seen the kids for weeks. Up until recently, it was his own choice. But now, even if he wanted to, Kourtney won't let him see the kids unless he shapes up.

''She just can't believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her. She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It's obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won't come near the kids.''