Scott Disick pranked Kris Jenner after she ''art shamed'' Khloe Kardashian.

The 'Revenge Body' host was seen hitting out at her mother for trying to embarrass her over her lack of knowledge of the art world in a preview for an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', and a new teaser clip has showed how the 33-year-old beauty got revenge on the family matriarch with the help of the prankster.

In the scenes, Scott - who has three children with Khloe's sister, his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - decides to introduce Kris to a fake up-and-coming artist.

He told the camera: ''Today will be the day that we introduce Kris to this artist and hopefully everything goes well and she falls for it.

''I mean you have remember here, this guy has absolutely no knowledge of art. The only thing he knows is how to basically pretend that he knows.''

The 35-year-old playboy then introduced Kris to artist Art Vandelay, and despite his suspicious name, she was too excited to notice anything unusual.

The clip showed her shaking Arts hand as she asked ''You're an artist and your name is Art? This is amazing! Are you going to Art Basel again this year?''

Art replied: ''Absolutely. Absolutely.''

Scott said: ''This guy's killing it.''

At the end of the teaser clip, Scott later told the camera: ''Art Vandelay does seem to be an up-and-coming artist in our eyes.Hopefully everything goes well and Kris falls for it and I assume she will, if I know her.''

A previous teaser had shown Khloe, 33, hit out at her mom for making her feel ''uneducated''.

After Khloe inquired about a piece of artwork by Jeff Koons in the 62-year-old momager's office, Kris told her: ''You need to go to, like, an art class.''

And Khloe fired back: ''Just because I'm not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn't turn your nose up. You should be like, 'Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is...' instead of making me feel less than and uneducated.

''You can't art shame people just because they know less than you. I'm your f**king daughter and you're art shaming me and it's mean.''

The blonde beauty did admit she thinks its ''great'' Kris has become interested in art, but doesn't appreciate the tone she used, especially since her mom ''has not known about art for years and years,'' and is ''just learning'' about it.