Scott Disick named Khloe Kardashian as his ''Woman Crush Wednesday''.

The 35-year-old star - who has three children from his past relationship to Khloe's sister Kourtney - has always had a close friendship with the blonde beauty, and he shared a paparazzi snap of her on a girls night out in Las Vegas over the weekend as part of the weekly social media trend.

Alongside the photo - which saw her stun in a white fishnet bodysuit - he simply wrote: ''Been waiting all week to post this #wcw''

Although it could've been awkward for Scott to compliment his ex's sibling, the 'Revenge Body' host took it well and showed it's all just part of their friendship.

She replied on Instagram: ''Hahaha!! I love you Scott!!''

Despite the cheeky post, Scott - who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign with Kourtney - is dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

And Sofia recently explained she doesn't feel the need to use her social media accounts to ''prove'' her romance with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star because she likes to lead a quiet life.

She said: ''I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship.

'It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life. I'm not a party girl and I really don't like the paparazzi.''

Meanwhile, Khloe has had a tough time lately after splitting from Tristan Thompson - the father of her 11-month-old daughter True - after he was accused of kissing Jordyn Woods.

She recently blamed the cheating scandal on her ex - after previously blaming the model.

She wrote: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time.

''What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''