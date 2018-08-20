Scott Disick thinks that people ''underestimate'' him.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - believes he ''probably come across to the world a little bit different'' than he really is but hopes people will get to know him more through his new show.

He said: ''I feel like I probably come across to the world a little bit different than I really am, and I'm not saying a lot of the things are not exactly 100 per cent true, because they are. But I definitely think there's a lot of people that maybe underestimate me and I'm excited that I do have this now to show that I am professional when I need to be.''

And Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were full of praise for Scott.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the family's E! reality show, she added: ''I am very pro Scott right now. He's getting up early in the morning, working all day, excited all day. He's like a different person these days.''

Whilst Khloe added: ''Scott is making some really good improvements in his life and he is natural at flipping houses. So I think this is a good use of his time.''

Scott's new reality show is expected to air next year, and will be about him ''buying and selling properties''.

He said recently: ''It will probably come out next year, and it's basically about me doing things that I'm interested in, which is buying and selling properties. I guess it's cool that people will be able to see something that's a little bit different, and it's cool for me because it's something I'm passionate about.''