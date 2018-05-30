Scott Disick is on ''better terms'' with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star couple - who have Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, together - officially called it quits in 2015 after a nine-year on and off romance, but were at loggerheads for some time as Scott was known to be ''hung up'' on their relationship.

But now, after both stars have moved on - with Scott now dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie, and Kourtney now romancing Younes Bendjima - it has been claimed the former couple are finally on good terms again.

A source said: ''Scott and Kourtney are on better terms. He was hung up on Kourtney forever and really wanted to make that relationship work, but he's finally come to terms with the fact that she's moved on.''

Alongside improving his relationship with Kourtney, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is also said to be cleaning up his act, after being known for his partying lifestyle.

The insider added to People magazine: ''He's not partying like he was just a year ago and seems to be in a healthier place mentally and physically. Everyone in the family is really happy with how he's doing lately.''

The news comes after it was recently reported that Kourtney now ''trusts'' Scott's new beau Sofia - who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie - with helping to look after her brood.

A source said: ''It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.

''Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great - but Scott is doing well lately. [He] isn't really partying and spends a lot of time with his kids.''